The Brief November 4, 2025, is election day in Texas. State propositions and local elections are on the ballot. Here's where to vote in Fort Bend County.



Texans will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County Election Day polling locations

Voters registered in Fort Bend County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

List of Fort Bend County polling locations

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Dining Room Hall-Front: 1150 Brand LN STAFFORD 77477

Beasley City Hall CITY HALL BACK BOARDROOM: 319 S. Third ST BEASLEY 77417

Bowie Middle School Main Hallway by Gym: 700 Plantation DR RICHMOND 77406

Brazos Bend Baptist Church Education Building: 22311 FM 762 RD NEEDVILLE 77461

Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall: 4111 Airport AVE ROSENBERG 77471

Chasewood Clubhouse Level 1 (Clubhouse Facility): 7622 Chasewood DR MISSOURI CITY 77489

Cinco Ranch Branch Library Meeting Room: 2620 Commercial Center BLVD KATY 77494

Commonwealth Clubhouse Clubhouse: 4330 Knightsbridge BLVD SUGAR LAND 77479

Crawford High School: 801 Caldwell Ranch BLVD ROSHARON 77583

Crockett Middle School Girls Gym: 19001 Beechnut ST RICHMOND 77407

Dickenson Elementary School: 7110 Greatwood PKWY SUGAR LAND 77479

Election Office Training Room: 3730 Bamore Road Rosenberg 77471

Elkins High School Front lobby: 7007 Knights CT MISSOURI CITY 77459

Farmhouse at Harvest Green Event Hall: 3400 Harvest Corner DR RICHMOND 77406

FBC ESD No. 4 Admin. Bldg. Training Room: 33301 FM 1093 Fulshear 77441

Firethorne Community Association Main Room: 28800 S. Firethorne RD KATY 77494

First Baptist Church Fresno: 4501 FM 521 RD FRESNO 77545

Fort Settlement Middle School: 5440 Elkins RD SUGAR LAND 77479

Foster High School Front of Auditorium: 4400 FM 723 RD RICHMOND 77406

Four Corners Community Center Community Center: 15700 Old Richmond RD SUGAR LAND 77498

Frost Elementary: 3306 Skinner Lane Richmond 77406

Fulshear Branch Library Meeting Room: 6350 GM Library RD FULSHEAR 77441

Garcia Middle School Gym Area Hallway: 18550 Old Richmond RD SUGAR LAND 77498

George Bush High School Gym Foyer: 6707 FM 1464 RD RICHMOND 77407

George Memorial Library Large Meeting Room, 1st Floor: 1001 Golfview DR RICHMOND 77469

Great Oaks Baptist Church Fellowship Building: 7101 FM 2759 RD RICHMOND 77469

Hightower High School Front Lobby: 3333 Hurricane LN MISSOURI CITY 77459

Hunters Glen Elementary School Gym: 695 Independence BLVD MISSOURI CITY 77459

Jacks Conference Center Main Room: 3232 Austin PKWY SUGAR LAND 77479

Jones Creek Ranch Park Main Room: 7714 FM 359 RD RICHMOND 77406

Jordan High School PAC Lobby: 27500 Fulshear Bend DR FULSHEAR 77441

Joy Lutheran Church Parish Hall: 717 FM 359 RD RICHMOND 77406

Kempner High School 503: 14777 Voss RD SUGAR LAND 77498

Kendleton Church of God ED Building: 619 FM 2919 RD KENDLETON 77417

Kroger Riverstone Community Room: 18861 University BLVD SUGAR LAND 77479

Lake Olympia Clubhouse Ballroom: 180 Island BLVD MISSOURI CITY 77459

Lakes of Bella Terra Recreation Center: 11620 W Torino Reale DR RICHMOND 77406

Lantern Lane Elementary School cafeteria: 3323 Mission Valley DR MISSOURI CITY 77459

Lexington Creek Elementary School Gymnasium: 2335 Dulles AVE MISSOURI CITY 77459

Living Word Lutheran Church Life Center - Courtyard Side: 3700 S Mason RD KATY 77450

Lost Creek Conference Center Meeting Room: 3703 Lost Creek BLVD SUGAR LAND 77478

M.R. Massey Admin. Bldg. Event Space: 1570 W. Sycamore RD FRESNO 77545

Maryam Islamic Center Multi-purpose Area/Room: 504 Sartartia RD SUGAR LAND 77479

Meadows Place City Hall Council Chambers: 1 Troyan DR MEADOWS PLACE 77477

Merrell Center Meeting Rooms: 6301 S Stadium LN KATY 77494

Mission Bend Branch Library Main Room: 8421 Addicks Clodine RD HOUSTON 77083

Missouri City Baptist Church Multipurpose Building: 16816 Quail Park DR MISSOURI CITY 77489

Missouri City Parks and Recreation Multipurpose Room 1: 2701 Cypress Point DR MISSOURI CITY 77459

Missouri City Visitors Center Visitor's Center: 1522 Texas PKWY MISSOURI CITY 77489

Museum of Natural Science Snack Bar:13016 University BLVD SUGAR LAND 77479

Oak Lake Baptist Church Church Sanctuary: 15555 W Airport BLVD SUGAR LAND 77498

Orchard City Hall Room # 7: 9714 Kibler ST ORCHARD 77464

Our Lady of Guadalupe Fam Life Center Family Life Center: 1600 Avenue D ROSENBERG 77471

Pecan Grove MUD Admin Bldg. Main Conference Room: 751 Pitts RD RICHMOND 77406

Pinnacle Senior Center Multi-purpose Room: 5525 Hobby ST HOUSTON 77053

Quail Valley Elementary School Gym: 3500 Quail Village DR MISSOURI CITY 77459

Quail Valley Fund Office Board Room: 3603 Glenn Lakes LN MISSOURI CITY 77459

Randle High School Front of Auditorium: 7600 Koeblen RD RICHMOND 77469

Reese Technical Center T107: 12300 University BLVD SUGAR LAND 77479

Richmond Water Mnt. Facility 1st room to the right: 110 N 8th ST RICHMOND 77469

Ridge Point High School Gym Foyer: 500 Waters Lake BLVD MISSOURI CITY 77459

Ridgegate Community Association Main Room: 5855 W Ridgecreek DR HOUSTON 77489

Ridgemont Early Childhood Center Extended Day Room: 5353 Ridge Creek CIR HOUSTON 77053

River Park Recreation Center Rec Center: 5875 Summit Creek DR SUGAR LAND 77479

Road and Bridge (Needville) Meeting Room: 3743 School ST NEEDVILLE 77461

Rosenberg Annex Building Meeting Room A or B: 4520 Reading RD ROSENBERG 77471

Sartartia Middle School rOM 242: 8125 Homeward WAY SUGAR LAND 77479

Seven Lakes High School PAC Lobby: 9251 S Fry RD KATY 77494

Sienna Annex Community Room: 5855 Sienna Springs WAY MISSOURI CITY 77459

Stafford City Hall Large Conference Room: 2610 S Main ST STAFFORD 77477

Sugar Creek Country Club Ballroom: 420 Sugar Creek BLVD SUGAR LAND 77478

Sugar Lakes Clubhouse Clubhouse: 930 Sugar Lakes DR SUGAR LAND 77478

Sugar Land Branch Library Meeting Room: 550 Eldridge RD SUGAR LAND 77478

Sugar Land Church of God Fellowship Hall: 1715 Eldridge RD SUGAR LAND 77478

Sugar Land City Hall Main Room: 2700 Town Center BLVD N SUGAR LAND 77479

T. E. Harman Center Meeting Room: 226 Matlage WAY SUGAR LAND 77478

Thompsons City Hall Community Center: 520 Thompson Oil Field RD THOMPSONS 77481

Tomas High School: 24945 Easton Ramsey Way Richmond, TX 77406

Tompkins High School PAC Lobby: 4400 Falcon Landing BLVD KATY 77494

Townewest Towne Hall Main Room: 10322 Old Towne LN SUGAR LAND 77498

University Branch Library Meeting Room 2: 14010 University BLVD SUGAR LAND 77479

Vadtal Dham Shree Swaminarayan Temple: 10825 Clodine RD RICHMOND 77407

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters will see races for other local positions depending on where they live.

Fort Bend County voters can view their sample ballot by precinct.

To find your precinct, click here.

Then, click here to find your sample ballot.

More Southeast Texas voting locations