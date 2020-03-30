Fort Bend County opens free COVID-19 testing site

article

The first county-supported COVID-19 testing site is opening in Fort Bend County.

The County and AccessHealth are collaborating to open the site.

“Fort Bend County is committed to increasing the level of testing for our residents. In this light, I am proud to announce that we have collaborated with AccessHealth, our longtime community partner, to bring a free COVID-19 testing site to Fort Bend County,” said Fort Bend County Judge and Director of the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, KP George. “If you are seeking to be tested, it is critical you follow the policies and procedures to ensure a smooth process for everyone involved.”

Those with symptoms must first use the online screening tool, which was developed by Houston-based health tech company Luminare, and can then access the medical screening to determine eligibility for testing.

Those who are eligible for testing will receive a unique testing code to go to the testing site.

You can access the COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool at https://www.fbchealth.org/

Fort Bend County says initial testing will focus on people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 including:

- Healthcare professionals and first responders

- People aged 60 years and older

- People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

- People with other high-risk conditions such as but not limited to:

▪ People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

▪ People who have serious heart conditions

▪ People who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment

▪ People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] >40) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease, pregnant women.

“AccessHealth is prepared and ready to expand our long-standing partnership with Fort Bend County Health and Human Services to include COVID-19 screening and testing,” said AccessHealth CEO, Mike Dotson. “Our staff are positioned to assist residents, many of whom are eager to get screened for COVID-19. If that’s you, we ask that you follow the process that starts with online screening or phone screening for those who don’t have online access, and you’ll be directed from there. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. We’re obliged for the opportunity to serve the Fort Bend community in this capacity.”

Testing will be available as long supplies are available.

“AccessHealth will administer the testing and will provide the administrative and medical staff, along with the laboratory needed for this operation while Fort Bend County provides the infrastructure, security, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies,” says Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, Local Health Authority and Director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. “This collaboration is an extension of our existing partnership, and we could not be more thankful.”

Officials say the COVID-19 self-assessment platform will help decrease potential exposure to healthcare workers, avoid emergency room overcrowding, and allow efficient communication between the health department and the population at large.

“We’ve had 70,000 people to date use our self-assessment platform as a funnel towards testing for COVID on site. As we roll expand coverage areas soon we will be able to predict where a surge in-hospital is expected to happen weeks prior to it happening”, said Luminare CEO & Co-founder Sarma Velamuri.

Fort Bend County says residents may also choose to use the testing sites open in Harris County and Houston.

