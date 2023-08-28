The City of Missouri City is implementing mandatory water conservation in some areas due to worsening drought conditions.

Measures are being put into effect due to independent water systems not being able to keep up with supply demand.

Residents can view the map above to see the affected area. The blue highlighted area is under mandatory conservation and the yellow area is under voluntary conservation.

Residents under mandatory conservation with odd street numbers are limited to water lawns on Tuesdays and Saturdays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Residents with even street numbers can water lawns on Wednesdays and Sundays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Landscape irrigation such as a hand-held hose, a faucet-filled bucket, a watering can of five gallons or fewer, or a via drip irrigation system is permitted at any time on designated days.

You can visit the Water Conservation Address Finder App and type an address to see if that location is affected.

Failure to follow mandatory conservation rules can bring misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500 per day.

Missouri City encourages the remainder of the city to voluntarily conserve water to maintain enough water for critical domestic, industrial, sanitation, and fire protection usage.

Visit Missouri City Water Conservation for full details on the new regulations and restrictions.