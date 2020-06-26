Fort Bend County man charged with shooting dog in the face
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man in Fort Bend County has been arrested and charged with shooting a dog in the face.
Timothy Holloway is charged with third-degree felony cruelty to non-livestock.
An 11-year-old terrier, named Clarence, was found at a kennel on Harlem Road last December, with two bullet wounds to its face.
Clarence lost an eye but is now happy and fully recovered otherwise.
Holloway faces two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
As for Clarence, he's looking for a forever family and here’s hoping he finds one quickly.