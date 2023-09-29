The Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo is back for its 87th year!

The event runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.

A kickoff parade was held Friday morning. The Needville Little League team that competed at the Little League World Series this year served as grand marshals.

Thousands lined the parade route from the Historic Court House in Richmond down to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.

There were around 200 parade entries, including floats, bands, horse-drawn wagons and more.

During the 10-day Fair & Rodeo event, attendees can enjoy performances from seven musical acts including the Josh Ward, the Josh Abbott Band, and La Energia Nortena. Guests can also check out the livestock show, carnival and rodeo events.

