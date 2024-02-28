A Rosharon man was sentenced to spend the next 35 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the charge of intoxication manslaughter.

33-year-old Josue Montes was sentenced last week.

According to a release, Montes was prosecuted for a drunk-driving crash in which he killed 19-year-old Yurvin Tejada in 2022.

Authorities said Montes was traveling on FM 521 on Sept. 7, 2022, when he crossed over the center line into ongoing traffic, striking Tejada, who was headed home from the gym.

Officials said Montes was traveling at 85 miles per hour when he crossed over the center line. The speed limit on FM 521 is 55 miles per hour.

Josue Montes

Tejada was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained.

Authorities said Montes was taken to the hospital where he smelled of alcohol and had a blood alcohol level of 0.24, which is three times the legal limit.

Two containers of alcohol were also found in Montes’ vehicle at the time of the crash, authorities stated.

Authorities added that Montes had no recollection of the crash due to his intoxication level.

Evidence presented by the state revealed the defendant had prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2022, possession of a controlled substance in 2015, and served a three-year prison sentence for theft in 2012.

"When a defendant like this proves to be a continuing danger to the residents of Fort Bend County, we will do everything we can to prevent that threat from continuing," said Allison Baimbridge, Chief Vehicular Crimes Prosecutor. "With the sentence in this case, Fort Bend County is safer today."

Intoxication Manslaughter in this case is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Montes was not eligible to receive probation and must serve half of his sentence before being considered for parole.