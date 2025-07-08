The Brief Sergeant Danny Beckworth with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office partners with UTHealth Houston's Dr. Anjil Sharrief to promote stroke prevention and recovery. Beckworth's active lifestyle – including jiu-jitsu, running and cycling – is key to his recovery and prevention. Early intervention was crucial in Beckworth's stroke recovery a decade ago.



Sergeant Danny Beckworth suffered a stroke about 11 years ago, but has since made a full recovery, thanks to early intervention and a commitment to an active lifestyle.

Sergeant survives stroke

The backstory:

Beckworth experienced dizziness and balance issues, leading to a stroke diagnosis. He called the dispatcher at his office, who immediately suspected his slurring words were due to a stroke. His colleagues quickly responded and escorted him to the hospital.

Beckworth's stroke was caused by swelling in the cerebellum, which affected his balance and required surgical intervention. He was rushed from a hospital in Sugar Land to Houston, where he was assigned a physician from UTHealth Houston.

His recovery involved intensive physical therapy. His determination and support from medical professionals facilitated his recovery.

What they're saying:

"At first, I didn't know what was going on - got very dizzy. I had a king-size bed, I was falling out of that bed," says Sgt. Danny Beckworth.

Serving his community again fueled him to get better, even though it almost took a year for him to get back to duty.

"I was ready to get back on the street for sure," he says.

"Danny presented in an unusual way, with difficulties in balance and dizziness, but important signs of a stroke. Know the FAST symptoms - Facial weakness, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time to call 911 - that can save lives. To prevent a stroke: blood pressure control, preventing diabetes, addressing cholesterol, getting good exercise, and following a healthy diet are essential to preventing a stroke," states Dr. Anjil Sharrief, Danny's neurologist with UTHealth Houston.

Preventing stroke

Why you should care:

Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death, but awareness and prevention can significantly reduce risks. Beckworth's story highlights the importance of recognizing symptoms and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

By the numbers:

More than 12 million people around the world suffer from a stroke every year. The American Heart Association reports nearly 1 in 4 stroke survivors will have another stroke, but staying active and sitting less than 11 hours per day can significantly lower the risk.

What you can do:

Learn the warning signs of a stroke, get immediate help if you suffer any of the symptoms (know what TIME stands for, when it comes to stroke, mentioned above), adopt a healthy lifestyle, and support local initiatives aimed at stroke awareness and prevention.

Dig deeper: For more information on stroke prevention, visit https://www.uth.edu/stroke-institute/programs/stroke-prevention