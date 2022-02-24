Fort bend Co. residents are asking for accountability after drive by shooting

Residents in areas of Fort Bend County tell FOX 26 they are seeing a noticeable increase in violent crime.

After a recent drive-by shooting, that was caught on surveillance video, Chasewood residents have raised their concerns local leaders and are demanding accountability.

"It puts me on edge because I am a mother here with two children," said Erica Belton. "I was in the living room and my son told me he saw something go through the house."

Erica Belton, tells us her home was one of four that was hit by bullets in the drive-by shooting that happened on February 4th, 2022.

Residents say, the crimes first started with cars being broken into, now they tell us they constantly hear helicopters flying over.

"Crime now is occurring 24 hours a day, we need more accountability," said Robert Brown, another Chasewood Resident.

On Monday, community leaders held a virtual community meeting. In attendance, were the Fort Bend County District Attorney and The Houston Police Department.

The county’s district attorney, along with police assured concerned residents they’ve increased patrols in the area and are actively investigating possible gang activity. Many of the residents believe the violent crime from inner-city Houston is spilling in.

"Our police officers deserve to make a honest living and a lot of them are underpaid and have to work two or three jobs," said Brown. "As community leaders we are going to be very proactive to make sure our community is receiving the funds to make sure we are safe. "