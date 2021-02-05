Former WWE star discusses transgender journey, support

A former WWE wrestler is making headlines after revealing that she is transitioning into a woman.



Gabriel Tuft, also known as Tyler Rex, will now be known as Gabbi Tuft. She told Extra, she can now be her authentic self.

Thousands have come out in support of the former pro wrestler who appeared on SmackDown, Raw, and Wrestlemania.



Gabbi understands that not everyone receives the support that she has, so she pledges to make sure that those transitioning know that they are not alone.