An arrest warrant was issued for a former juvenile correctional officer who allegedly assaulted an inmate.

Austin Baugh, 29, is faced with a Class A Misdemeanor Assault for an offense he committed while working as a correctional officer at Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Austin Baugh (Courtesy of Office of Inspection General, Texas Juvenile Justice Department)

On Sept. 15, Baugh allegedly forcefully handled an 18-year-old offender in the complex by physically lifting and slamming him into the ground, officials say. The 18-year-old experienced boult injury such as a laceration above his eye and a minor concussion.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to the Office of Inspector General, the incident breaches the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's use of force policy and was captured on overhead surveillance and body-worn camera footage.

Baugh turned himself into Brown County Jail and if convicted faces penalties of a potential $4,000 fine and up to one year in jail.