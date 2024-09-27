The Brief Dee Ann Haney, a former Texas City Commissioner, was found guilty in February of two counts of criminally negligent homicide for the deaths of Van Duoc Le, 58, and his son Hong Phuc Le, 33, in 2017. Her 10 year sentence was probated by a jury and she would have to spend a day in jail on the anniversary date of the deadly crash for the next four years along with paying a $20,000 fine. On Friday, she was charged with a DWI after officers say she was allegedly chasing a reckless driver and got involved in a disturbance.



The former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney convicted earlier this year of criminally negligent homicide for a 2017 crash in Galveston has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Haney was arrested around 4 a.m. after allegedly chasing a reckless driver and getting involved in a disturbance in the 200 block of 22nd Avenue North, Texas City Police Chief Landis Cravens said.

The 61-year-old former commissioner was arrested by officers who suspected she was intoxicated and charged with a DWI. Authorities could not confirm if a field sobriety test, breathalyzer, or blood draw warrant was issued before her arrest.

In a Galveston court in February, Haney was found guilty of two counts of criminally negligent homicide for the deaths of Van Duoc Le, 58, and his son Hong Phuc Le, 33, on July 3, 2017. Court records state the 58-year-old father and his son were putting cargo in the back of their truck when Haney sideswiped their pick-up and killed them.

A jury sentenced Haney to 10 years, but the sentence was probated.