Former teacher, church youth leader arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Former teacher, church leader arrested for online solicitation

What we know:

According to authorities, investigators arrested 42-year-old Lance Anthony Hoffpauir of Houston for online solicitation of a minor.

Officials said Hoffpauir was arrested near his home in the 18500 block of Egret Bay Boulevard in southeast Harris County on a warrant issued by Judge Lance Long of the 183rd Criminal District Court.

Authorities stated the arrest resulted from a 2-month-long investigation conducted by the Crimes Against Children Unit.

Officials stated Hoffpauir was communicating online on an undisclosed social media application with an undercover officer who was posing as a teenage female.

Hoffpauir initiated contact with who he believed to be a minor, communicated in a sexually explicit manner, sent sexually explicit images and videos, made plans to meet the minor, and take her to his home to engage in sex acts.

Authorities said Hoffpauir owns a landscape business in the Houston area and is divorced with three minor children.

Hoffpauir has a Texas Teacher Certification with Texas Education Agency and told the undercover officer that he has worked as a junior high history teacher in the Houston Metropolitan area. Further, Hoffpauir told ICAC Investigators he volunteered as a church youth leader. Hoffpauir admitted to not only engaging online with the undercover officer, but also communicating with other minors online.

Hoffpauir was booked into the Harris County Jail without incident. No bond has been set at this time.

What you can do:

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding Hoffpauir’s interaction with children to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.