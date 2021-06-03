Former Navy SEAL Luttrell launches congressional bid

Among Houston-area conservatives, past service with the elite Navy SEALS has proven a potent leadership credential.

Exhibit "A" - Representative Dan Crenshaw.

Enter Morgan Luttrell, a 14-year combat veteran of "the Teams", as they’re called, looking to succeed the retiring Kevin Brady as the Congressman for Montgomery and Walker Counties.

The twin brother of "Lone Survivor" Marcus Luttrell, Morgan views his military experience as an invaluable asset.

"The drive, the discipline that we learned going through training with the SEAL teams. The discipline, the intestinal fortitude that you have to have. Thick skin and mental acuity, I'm going to bring that that bear through this campaign," said Luttrell.

A husband, father and small business owner whose earned multiple degrees post military, Luttrell brings to the table experience and deep concern in regard to the nation's most gaping, immediate vulnerability.

"Those cyber threats pose a 9/11 threat. I worked at the DOE with Secretary (Rick) Perry and the Trump Administration for almost two years and I know first-hand what China, what Russia, what nefarious actors will do to scuttle our country," said Luttrell.

Pro-Life, pro-Police, pro-energy independence, Luttrell is also a strong advocate of completing the unfinished border wall.

"We are having cartel come across. We are having drugs, we are having COVID-19 come across the border. I mean human trafficking, the list goes on and on," said Luttrell.

As for the months of campaigning to come, the candidate says he can count on what many see as the ultimate "force multiplier."

"With Marcus, absolutely. Our motto is from the womb to the tomb. Where he goes, I go and where I go, he goes and my brother has my back 100%," said Luttrell.

While there's been no public statement, FOX 26 has learned it's a near certainty Luttrell will have the full support of fellow former SEAL Congressman Dan Crenshaw long before the 2022 Republican primary.