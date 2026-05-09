Former middle school teacher charged with indecency with a child in Montgomery County

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The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested a former teacher on indecency with a child charges tied to an alleged incident with a student more than five years ago. Garrett Cross, 38, turned himself in on Friday. Cross worked at Pine Valley Middle School at the time of the alleged incident. Cross has since been employed by Humble ISD as the Theatre Arts teacher at Kingwood Middle School. School officials said he was placed on leave in December and resigned May 5.



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a former middle school teacher is facing an indecency with a child charge tied to an alleged incident with a student more than five years ago.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Garrett Cross Thursday after an investigation into allegations from when Cross worked at Pine Valley Middle School in New Caney ISD.

Detectives later learned that Cross was employed at Humble ISD.

Cross turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

What they're saying:

"District officials have since placed Cross on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

In a letter to families, Kingwood Middle School principal Michael Curl said Cross was placed on administrative leave in December once the district was made aware of the investigation. Cross resigned from his position as Theatre Arts teacher on May 5.

"Mr. Cross was put on administrative leave while the investigation was underway, has not been allowed on campus in the spring 2026 semester, and officially resigned on Tuesday, May 5," Curl said. "As you can understand with law enforcement and court matters, I do not have additional information to share, but I can say that this news is highly upsetting to us all. Counselors are available to speak with any student who may want to talk."

According to Curl, Cross served as the school's Theatre Arts teacher from August until December. Prior to that, he held the same position at Timberwood Middle School for three school years.

Curl said Cross was employed by New Caney ISD from 2011-2022.

What you can do:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has information or may have been a victim of Cross to contact them at 936-538-5900 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 to remain anonymous.