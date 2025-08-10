Former Katy chiropractor now out on sex assault bonds in 2 Texas counties

The Brief A former Katy chiropractor was out on a sexual assault bond when arrested for another assault in Harris County. The victim of this prior case says she worked with the defendant. Authorities say they believe there are at least a dozen victims.



A former Katy chiropractor who was arrested in August for sexual assault took a mug shot in Hidalgo County for the same offense just over a month ago. Now, he's out on bond again.

Katy patient victimized

Joshua Aaron Gomez (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Joshua Aaron Gomez was arrested on Aug. 6, charged with one count of sexual assault out of Harris County. Gomez is a former chiropractor operating without a license, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Records show he surrendered his license in 2019, HCSO saying it was due to multiple complaints that were sexual in nature.

Court proceedings revealed Gomez was employed at One Life Chiropractic in Katy and is accused of sexually assaulting a victim there.

Just over a month prior, on June 25, Gomez was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a separate sexual assault charge. Records say the offense happened in April.

Records show he posted his $10,000 bond the same day he was arrested.

Another victim comes forward

The victim in that case, who wishes to remain anonymous in fear of her safety, says she worked alongside Gomez at another Texas business.

What they're saying:

"Joshua Gomez raped me," she said. "I was drugged and raped. I woke up, and he was still on me, and he violated my body."

She says she can't remember the full assault, but the next day says it was clear that something was seriously wrong, and she was in serious pain. She says she went in for a SANE exam and has since relocated in fear of retaliation.

"Now seeing this on the news is refreshing everything in my mind… this happened in April," she said.

She said she knows Gomez also has ties to Florida, where records show he has an inactive chiropractic license.

HCSO says they believe they have identified at least 11 other victims of Gomez.

"It's sick. This is stuff you hear about in movies, not in real life," said the victim. "This has ruined my life. It's ruining me and my children."

Records show Gomez posted his $50,000 bond for the Harris County offense on Aug. 8.

The response

One Life Chiropractic posted a statement on their Facebook page. It reads:

"One Life Chiropractic is aware of the recent arrest of an estranged former employee. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and have taken all necessary actions to address the situation. There have been no statements made by One Life Chiropractic or its personnel to any media. We remain committed to the safety, trust, and well-being of our patients. We appreciate your support and understanding at this time."

FOX26 attempted to locate Gonzales for comment at his residence but no one answered the door.

What you can do:

If you have any information, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Division at 713-274-9370 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).