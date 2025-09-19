Former Houston youth pastor arrested, accused of having child porn

article

The Brief A former Houston youth pastor has been arrested on two child pornography charges. Nathan Wayne Walker, 50, was released after posting a $50,000 bond. His son allegedly found similar content on his computer years ago and reported it to police.



A former youth pastor for a Houston church has been arrested after officials say he was found with sexual images of young children.

The former pastor was found to have a possible history with illegal child content, according to court documents obtained by FOX 26.

Former Houston youth pastor arrested

Nathan Wayne Walker, 50, was a youth pastor at Crossbridge Christian Church, the Harris County sheriff said when announcing Walker's arrest.

Walker was arrested on Wednesday on two charges of possession of child pornography.

The court documents for Walker say he was discovered to possess the illicit material on June 27, 2025. Further investigation allegedly found numerous sexual images of young girls on devices belonging to Walker. The documents describe the illicit images and videos in detail.

Accounts operated by Walker, including one with the username "roughneckforchrist," were reported to have been used for uploading and downloading child pornography.

Son reveals former pastor's history

After Walker had been interviewed, his adult son also spoke to law enforcement during the investigation.

When informed of the nature of the investigation, the son became visibly upset, and is quoted as saying, "I knew this was going to happen."

The son went on to allege that he had found "contraband" on Walker's computer several years ago. When confronted, Walker reportedly told his son he was "doing it to catch the bad guys."

The son did not tell law enforcement about the incident before the investigation out of love and loyalty for his father, the documents say.

Out on bond

Walker bonded out of the Harris County Jail for $50,000 on Thursday, the Harris County District Clerk's records say.

What's next:

Walker is next set for a preliminary court appearance and bail review on Monday.