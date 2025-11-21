Former Houston police captain facing federal charges

article

The Brief Former Houston police captain Daryn Edwards was taken into federal custody. He's accused of several offenses including coercion and enticement of a minor and sexual exploitation of children. Edwards had also been charged in Galveston County earlier this year.



A former Houston police captain has been taken into federal custody for several charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Daryn Edwards, 59, is facing two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment on Nov. 18, and he made his initial court appearance on Friday.

The backstory:

Edwards was initially arrested in February by Galveston County authorities on separate charges. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault, possession of child pornography and sexual performance of a child.

At the time, police confirmed that Edwards was a 32-year veteran and was relieved of duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Division Investigation. The department says he retired in March.

Dig deeper:

More on the initial arrest.