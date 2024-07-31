Former Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena posts goodbye message on social media

Former Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena, who was replaced by a new fire chief earlier this week, posted a goodbye message to everyone on Wednesday.

In the message, Pena said, "It has been an incredible honor to serve the residents of Houston as your Fire Chief for nearly eight years. I stand in awe of the wonderful people I've had the privilege to meet and work with in this great city, and express my gratitude for your trust, and partnership in making our city safe."

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena

Pena was replaced by Tom Munoz following an announcement by Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

Pena added, "To the residents of Houston, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for the memories and experiences we have shared. It has been an honor and privilege, and I thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of serving as your fire chief."

You can view the full message below.