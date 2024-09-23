Former Houston FBI agent pleads guilty to stealing during raids

The Brief A former FBI agent in Houston pleaded guilty to theft of personal property and providing false statements. The agent stole money and property from multiple residences while executing search warrants. The agent faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.



A former FBI agent has admitted to stealing money and property from residents' homes while executing search warrants, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Nicholas Anthony Williams, 37, of Houston, pleaded guilty to theft of personal property and providing false statements. The charges stem from incidents that occurred between March 2022 and July 2023. During this period, while serving as an FBI special agent in the Houston field office, Williams allegedly stole money and property from multiple residences during authorized searches. He then kept the stolen items for personal use.

In addition to the thefts, Williams also admitted to making false statements about unauthorized charges on his government-issued credit card.

"For over a century, FBI agents have upheld the public's trust by relentlessly pursuing justice and protecting citizens with integrity," said U.S. Attorney Hamdani. "Nicholas Williams betrayed that trust and the community he served. He chose to line his own pockets at the expense of citizens' rights. The justice system he once swore to uphold will now hold him accountable for breaking that oath."

Williams, who had been with the FBI since 2019 and served on both the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads, is scheduled for sentencing on January 13, 2025. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Williams remains free on bond until the sentencing hearing.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General.