Former Houston cop charged in Harding Street raid granted bond, but faces a stay by federal prosecutors

A Houston police officer who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection to the deadly Harding Street raid has been granted bond.

Gerald Goines, who is charged with two counts of depriving the victims’ constitutional right to be secure against unreasonable searches, has been in federal custody since Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a stay against the bond, which means Goines will not be immediately released and is pending another appearance before the federal judge

The initial indictment alleges Goines made numerous materially false statements in the state search warrant he obtained for the Harding Street home, where two residents, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, were shot and killed during the botched drug raid on January 28. Four police officers were also injured in a shooting at the raid.

The FBI also arrested another former Houston police officer, Steven Bryant, and a 911 caller.

Goines and Bryant are charged with obstructing justice by falsifying records. The indictment alleges Bryant falsely claimed in a supplemental case report he had previously assisted Goines in the Harding Street investigation. Bryant allegedly identified a brown powdery substance, likely heroin, he retrieved from Goines’ vehicle as narcotics purchased from the Harding Street residence Jan. 27.

Goines is further charged with three separate counts of obstructing an official proceeding. The federal grand jury alleged Goines falsely stated Jan. 30 that a confidential informant had purchased narcotics at the Harding Street location three days prior.

He is represented by Attorney Nicole DeBorde in state court.