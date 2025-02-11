Former Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy out on bond for murder picks up 5 new felony charges

The Brief A former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy out on bond for murder has picked up additional felony charges for violent crimes. Aaron Grant was charged with murder and free from jail on $200,000 bond when he was arrested for five violent felonies.



A 38-year-old former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy, who was out on bond for murder, has picked up five new felony charges for violent crimes.

Former Harris County Deputy already on bond for murder picks up new felony charges

It was January 2023 when police say Aaron Frank Grant pulled up beside Jessie Metzger who was riding a motorcycle on the north freeway and opened fire.

"This put everybody in serious risk on the highway," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crimestoppers. "This was a vicious, cold-blooded murder taken out while riding a bike."

The backstory:

Grant was charged with murder and free from jail on a $200,000 bond when he was recently arrested for five violent felonies.

"You have multiple counts of continuing family violence, you have aggravated assault of a family member, you have injury to a child, you have stalking," Kahan said.

By law, 183rd Judge Lance Long had to set bonds for Grant for the new felony charges. However, he revoked his bond for the murder charge.

Lawmakers are now considering a bill that would change the state constitution giving judges more discretion.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

What they're saying:

"There's no downside, no harm, in allowing judges to determine whether a defendant remains a continuing threat to public safety," said Kahan.

By the numbers:

According to data compiled by Crimestoppers, between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024, 162 murder defendants were free from jail on one or more bonds when the murder happened.

Statistics are now being compiled to see how many murder defendants free on bond go on to commit additional crimes.

"Aaron Grant is a poster child for exactly what we are looking for," said Kahan. "Someone who is on bond for murder and is now charged with five additional felonies. We want to know how many more Aaron Grants are out there."