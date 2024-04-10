A former Cy-Fair teacher has been charged with improper relationship with a student, according to court records.

Kayden Burbank, who was a teacher at Cy-Fair High School, was charged.

SUGGESTED: Klein ISD community demands answers after teacher, son arrested for sex trafficking

Court documents stated a report was taken on April 1 stating that Burbank had sex with a student on two different occasions.

Further investigation revealed that the victim in the case was 15-years-old, court records stated.

Court documents revealed that Burbank made contact with the victim multiple times and had sex with the victim, on campus and off campus.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to a statement from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Burbank resigned on Tuesday after being placed on administrative leave last week.

Burbank is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.