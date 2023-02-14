article

A former Bellaire High School student is facing charges after bringing a weapon on school property on Monday.

According to a statement from Houston ISD, the incident was reported to Houston ISD police on site.

The former student was searched and apprehended due to unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

School officials said, "we take these situations very seriously and remind families, students, and staff the importance of reporting suspicious or unsafe behavior to campus administration, through the See Something, Say Something app or by calling HISD Police Department's 24-hour hotline at (713) 892-7777.