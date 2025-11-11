Former Baylor College of Medicine doctor accused of invasive recording

The Brief A former Baylor College of Medicine doctor has been accused of invasive visual recording, according to court documents. Dr. Alexander Ankar was an Assistant Professor of Pediatric Neurology at Baylor College of Medicine. According to court documents, on August 25, a victim, who was training two new employees and served as a general interpreter, stated she wanted to press charges against Ankar.



What we know:

Dr. Alexander Ankar, who was an Assistant Professor of Pediatric Neurology at Baylor College of Medicine, was charged.

According to court documents, on August 25, a victim, who was training two new employees and served as a general interpreter, stated she wanted to press charges against Ankar.

Court documents stated Ankar was observed by the victim's trainee, walking behind the victim with his cell phone in his left hand and the rear camera facing upwards. The trainee reported that as Ankar was walking behind the victim, Ankar kneeled down with the cell phone in his hand and was seen in close proximity allegedly taking a video/photo underneath the victim's skirt.

The trainee also said, according to court documents, while she was talking to the victim, she saw Ankar "walking behind her with the walking directly behind" the victim, and that he was looking at his cell phone as his arm was extended.

Court documents stated that as the victim learned what happened from the witness, the victim wanted to be sure that it was a cell phone and not a "vault device", which is a device that hospital staff uses to scan the MRN barcode on patients. The victim followed Ankar after he allegedly took the photo/video and saw Ankar put down the device that was in his hand on the table. That's when the victim was able to determine that it was a green cell phone.

The victim told authorities that she wanted to press charges against Ankar, that she didn't feel comfortable serving as an interpreter for Ankar anymore, and didn't feel comfortable wearing a skirt anymore.

Officials then submitted a subpoena for video footage from Texas Children's Hospital. Officials said, according to court documents, while there was no camera view in the hallway where the actual photo was taken by the defendant, there was a camera pointed at the sideroom where authorities saw Ankar reviewing some sort of video/photo on his phone.

Court documents stated authorities later conducted a follow-up investigation and found out that Ankar was terminated by Baylor College of Medicine Human Resources. An additional grand jury subpoena was filed by authorities to request all written or verbal statements made by Ankar during his interview with Baylor Human Resources.

Officials said on October 23, they received an e-mail from Baylor College of Medicine's Legal Team with documentation of what Ankar said.

According to court documents, a statement made on August 22, Ankar admitted to taking a photo of a person in the ICU while she was bending over. The statement said the person that Ankar took a photo of is a female interpreter and described her attire as wearing a short skirt that day. The statement added that her skirt was so short that as she leaned forward, Ankar could see her upper thighs and lower buttocks. The statement also said Ankar said his original intent was to take a photo, but he later realized he took a video as well after he want to the sideroom by himself to review."

What they're saying:

Baylor College of Medicine sent FOX 26 a statement saying, "Dr. Ankar is no longer employed at Baylor College of Medicine. His dates of employment were June 24, 2018 to Aug. 28, 2025. He was an Assistant Professor of Pediatric Neurology when he resigned."

What we don't know:

Officials said Ankar is currently not in custody.