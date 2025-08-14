Ford Elementary evacuated due to gas leak, Conroe ISD reports

The Brief Students at Ford Elementary School in Conroe ISD were evacuated because of a gas leak. The fire department determined the source of the issue was a boiler.



Ford Elementary School students were evacuated due to a reported gas leak, according to officials.

Gas leak at Ford Elementary School

Commissioner Ritch Wheeler reported first responders arrived at the Conroe ISD school to investigate.

According to Conroe ISD, the Montgomery County Fire Department learned the issue was with a boiler on the campus. The district maintenance department made repairs.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Residents and parents are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews work.

What they're saying:

Conroe ISD gave this statement:

This morning, Ford Elementary was evacuated as a precaution after a gas odor was detected. The fire department quickly responded, investigated, and determined the source to be an issue with a boiler. Our Maintenance Department is on site making repairs.

Students are in shaded areas outside, with drinking water in route. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and EMS remain on scene out of an abundance of caution.

There have been no reported injuries, and all students and staff are safe. We appreciate the swift response of emergency services and the cooperation of our school community.

For the safety of our students and staff, we kindly request that media outlets do not come to the campus at this time. We will provide updates as new information becomes available.