Footage shows 90-year-old woman fall to ground during grandson’s arrest in Texas

Police have released body camera footage of the moment a 90-year-old woman fell to the ground during what they said was the arrest of her grandson in Midland, Texas, on May 16.

The footage, released on May 23, shows the woman standing on a lawn where her grandson, Tye Anders, 21, is lying, with police in attendance. While two officers are cuffing Anders, the woman falls over.

The incident occurred after Anders was pulled over for running a stop sign.

He was later charged with felony evading arrest.

Anders’s lawyer, Justin A Moore, said in an Instagram post that his client’s grandmother had approached to “deescalate this high-stress situation by praying for her grandson and officers.”

“We need Midland Police to address this issue immediately,” he said.