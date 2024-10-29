Foodies & Friends - Piper's Cantina

Enjoying Houston's beautiful fall weather, Katie Stone talks with Justin Piper and Ryan Manos at the newly opened Piper's Cantina. Located in Spring Branch at 1815 Mangum Road (near Delmar Stadium and the Karbach Brewery), this fast-casual restaurant offers a simple, delicious menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Breakfast is served from 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on weekdays.

Taco filling choices include; beef fajita, chicken fajita, chicken tinga, barbacoa, and pork pastor.

All sauces are made in house, as are both the flour and corn tortillas. Designed as a walk-up window or drive-thru restaurant the expansive outdoor seating area creates a relaxing family-friendly atmosphere, complete with playscape for the kids, swinging chairs and relaxing hammocks.

Operating hours are Monday - Friday | 6:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday | 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., however they do extend later to accommodate patrons from events at the nearby Delmar Stadium.

Piper’s Cantina is the latest offering from Piper’s Hospitality, which also operates family-friendly Southern restaurant Presslee’s Piper’s Burger, and Woodland Social, the pizza-fueled patio bar that opened this spring near White Oak Music Hall.

"Piper’s Cantina is all about celebrating flavorful food and good times in a comfortable welcoming environment," Piper’s Hospitality Group owner Justin Piper, said. "We’re bringing the energy of food trucks and street eats into a space where everyone can kick back and enjoy themselves."

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings. Watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event, Eat Drink HTX, is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

COMING IN 2025

EatDrinkHTX - February 15 - 28

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1