Foodies and Friends at Phat Eatery in The Woodlands

Phat Eatery opened its second location in The Woodlands, Grogan's Mill Village Center at 2290 Buckthorne Place, just a few months ago, but it's already gathering accolades from the community.

Katie Stone visits with Chef Marvin He and Kevin Lee about this Malaysian-inspired Southeast Asian cuisine and how the dishes from the original Katy restaurant are being received and what new items are on the menu. One favorite that will remain a constant at both restaurants is the Roti Canai - Indian flatbread served with curry dipping sauce.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Roti Canai

Influenced by tropical fruit, Phat Eatery is also offering a range of mocktails from the bar.

The restaurant is involved with the community and one event happening this week is the HEB Market Street Wine Walk. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Constance McDerby of Food and Vine Time explains the event shares some spotlighted wines and we get a sneak preview of the food tasting Phat Eatery will be presenting. (It's an off the menu item!)

Saving the best for last……..

BREAKING FOODIE NEWS!!

Phat Eatery in the Woodlands is about to launch a Happy Hour, weekdays from 2:30 to 6pm. It will feature reduced-priced food items as well as tropical fruit-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Tuesday mornings at 10:30am and repeats on Saturday mornings.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

More about the foundation, click here.