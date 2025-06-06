Fondren Road crash: Female passenger dies following Thursday crash involving 2 vehicles

The Brief A female passenger, who was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Fondren Road, has died. The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. Two other people involved in the crash are said to be in stable condition.



FOX 26 has an update on a crash that occurred on Fondren Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to Houston police, one of the three people that were injured in the crash, has died. Officials said a female passenger in one vehicle, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, died at the hospital.

What we know:

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 9300 block of Fondren Road near South Braeswood Boulevard.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, a Honda was speeding in the southbound lanes on Fondren near a Ford F-150. The Honda reportedly tried to avoid another vehicle that was coming from a side street when it struck the F150.

Both of the vehicles rolled over several times, according to the lieutenant. The Honda crashed into a tree and was split into two parts.

The Honda also struck two power poles, causing an outage in the area.

The drivers of both vehicles are said to be in stable condition.

Police had to close off the roadway for several hours following the crash on Thursday.

What we don't know:

There are allegations that the two cars that crashed were racing, but police say that hasn't been confirmed.