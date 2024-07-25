Due to a partial roadway collapse caused by heavy erosion from Tuesday's torrential rains, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced the total closure of FM 1097 at Atkins Creek Crossing in Montgomery County.

The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until comprehensive repairs are completed, ensuring the roadway is safe for passage.

Repair efforts are set to begin this week as crews and resources are mobilized. The roadway will undergo extensive repairs to address the damage caused by the severe weather.

"In the best interest of safety, TxDOT has implemented a total closure of the Atkins Creek Crossing on FM 1097," said Leo Flores, public information officer for TxDOT. "We are committed to safety first and making sure we repair this roadway and make it usable again to the public as quickly as possible."

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and stay informed about roadway conditions in the Houston District by visiting Houston TranStar and Drive Texas.