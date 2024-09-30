Flock cameras: Houston's high-tech ally in fighting crime

The Brief Flock cameras help Houston police solve crimes by scanning license plates. Technology has cracked key cases, including an officer's death and a missing person. Texas DPS halted Flock's operations in some areas due to licensing concerns.



Criminals are getting caught, and the streets are safer thanks to a tool law enforcement agencies in and around Houston are using. They are called Flock cameras and cost about $3,000 a year per camera. They are scattered throughout the Houston area.

The technology has helped solve countless local crimes just recently. Those include Athir Murady, the man accused of shooting and killing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Corporal in September. He led police on a chase to Galveston. Court documents show flock cameras helped in the investigation of Karen Miles who was missing and her remains were later found.

Here’s how it works - they are motion-activated and capture the back of every single vehicle that passes by honing in on the license plate. The technology reads the license plate and compares it to different state and national crime databases to determine if the vehicle is stolen or a wanted offender. All in a matter of seconds.

"It's incredibly useful. We hear from law enforcement that, you know, suspects are unfortunately getting wise to the technology that law enforcement has.

And so they have to constantly stay one step ahead in order to prevent these crimes that are rising," said Holly Beilin with FLOCK Safety. "It's another tool for law enforcement."



It’s gaining popularity with Flock partnering with 60 local law enforcement agencies across 6 counties in the Houston area. Just last week the Texas Department of Public Safety has ordered Flock Safety to cease operations in residential neighborhoods and private businesses after failing to obtain a private investigators' license.



