Flights delayed at DFW, Love Field due to COVID-19 cleaning at air traffic control center

Flights to and from the Dallas area were delayed for several hours Wednesday because of COVID-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center around 3 p.m. Wednesday for "Level 3 COVID Cleaning." That halted arrivals and departures at both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.

"Many flights are experiencing delays that are expected to continue this afternoon. Customers are encouraged to check their flight’s status with their airline," Dallas Love Field tweeted.

FOX News contributor Shannon Self shared video of a pilot making an announcement about the delays at Houston’s Hobby Airport.

"Apparently they’re having a little COVID issue. They’re doing some cleanup and that is causing a two-hour delay," the pilot told passengers who were headed to Love Field.

Officials said the issue was not at the airports. Instead, two personnel at the regional air traffic control center in Fort Worth have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days.

The Fort Worth facility was taken offline to undergo a deep cleaning that lasted about two hours. No flights were allowed to leave or arrive in the Dallas area and some were being diverted during that time.

The ground stop has since been lifted but the airports are still experiencing some chain-reaction delays and even cancellations.