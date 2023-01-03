Delta flight ends up in snow off taxiway at MSP Airport

A plane coming into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Mexico slid off the taxiway Tuesday evening, airport officials confirmed.

According to MSP Airport, Delta Flight 1819, an Airbus A320, was taxiing into the airport from Cabo San Lucas around 6:40 p.m. when the nose gear went off the pavement. The nose gear went about 30 feet off the pavement and was left stuck in the snow, off the taxiway near the north end of Runway 35.

Delta blamed icy conditions for causing the plane to go off the taxiway as it turned toward the gate.

There were 147 passengers on board but no reports of injuries, according to an airport spokesperson.

Traffic cameras showed a number of emergency vehicles on the scene shortly after 7 p.m. near the northern and western edge of the airport. Our crew at the scene saw passengers being led off the flight around 7:30 p.m. and being loaded onto buses.

The incident did not impact airport operations, officials say. A ground stop was issued at the airport around 7:30 p.m., to allow crews to deal with freezing drizzle.

"MSP’s Field Maintenance crews have been working most of the day to clear and treat runways and taxiways during the current winter storm," said Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson Jeff Lea. "Unrelated to the incident, all runways were closed due to an increase in freezing drizzle around 7:30 p.m."

Crews will work to move the airplane later Tuesday evening.