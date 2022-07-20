Five puppies found dead in Houston backyard: officials

article

Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said.

The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.

According to a release, officials with the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 office obtained an exigent warrant that allowed them onto the property to rescue the remaining dogs.

We're told one of the three puppies is currently in guarded condition at the Houston SPCA.

"Leaving your pet to fend for itself is animal cruelty, against state law, and can quickly lead to deadly consequences with this blistering heat if you don't check on your outdoor pets regularly," said Adam Reynolds, Chief of Animal Cruelty at the Houston SPCA.

If you wish to report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, please call (713) 869-SPCA or file a report by clicking here.