How much could your old electronics be worth?

A factory-sealed, first-generation iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for $63,356.40.

MORE: Spider-Man comic book page sells for record $3.36M at auction

According to LCG Auctions' website, bidding for the phone began on Feb. 2 at $2,500 and was expected to fetch at least $50,000. It had surpassed that by several thousand dollars when bidding closed on Sunday.

A photo on LCG Auctions' website shows the phone still shrink-wrapped in its box. The first-generation phone featured a 2-megapixle camera and an "innovative" touchscreen. The model that sold at auction came with 8 MB of storage.

A factory-sealed, original iPhone from 2007 sold at auction for more than $63,000. (Photo credit: LCG Auctions)

MORE: Unopened Super Mario Bros. game from 1986 sells for record-breaking $660,000

According to Business Insider, cosmetic tattoo artist Karen Green was gifted the iPhone more than a decade and a half ago, but she couldn’t use it because she had Verizon, and it only worked on AT&T’s network at the time.

FILE PHOTO. Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the new iphone at Macworld in San Francisco Tuesday, January 9, 2007 (John Green/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

LCG Auctions' website shows the iPhone was the item that sold for the highest price in their 2023 Winter Premier Auction. They specialize in high-end toys and collectibles.

MORE: Babe Ruth glove sells for record $1.5 million at auction

In October, a factory sealed first-generation iPhone sold for just under $40,000, according to LCG Auctions' website.