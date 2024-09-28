Sugar Land police are at the scene of a smash and grab at First Colony Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call around 1:30 p.m about three people, two males and one female, attempting to rob a jewelry story at the mall located on Southwest Freeway. The suspects used a window punch to break the window before running from the store.

They were soon arrested near the Houston Methodist Hospital, police say. One person was located on the feeder of US 59 in front of Methodist and the other two tried running, but were quickly arrested.

Sugar Land police report the mall is safe and there was no shooting or evacuation. No one was reported seriously injured. One suspect fell while running but told authorities they only felt pain.

Law enforcement is at the scene to investigate.