Firework sales are launching across Harris County for this year’s Independence Day.

"The pop, the boom, and the serotonin boost," said Don Ehrlich. "It makes you feel alive."

At firework stands in North Harris County Tuesday, lines of people stood waiting to purchase fireworks.

"These shoot up into the sky and make a yellow, blue," said Matilda Okubajo. "They’re my favorite colors. I’m excited to see them up in the sky pop."

At Top Dogs Fireworks outside of Houston, business is booming this Fourth of July.

"Today is the day, July 4," said Eric Green from Top Dog Fireworks. "Busiest day of the year for fireworks. You don’t have to be downtown to watch their show. You can be home and go outside. It’s going to be all around us."

According to Green, more people purchase fireworks for Independence Day than New Years.

"We’ve got customers steady coming in," said Green. "They’re ready to have fun."

Local firefighters are urging people to be safe while launching fireworks. Last year, they responded to dozens of calls across the area involving burns and structure fires.

"It [will] definitely get busy as the sun goes down," said Lt. Chris Fillmore from Cy-Fair Fire Department. "Everybody starts wanting to enjoy fireworks. Being safe out there is a big deal."

Firefighters say most firework-related structure fires occur from people placing the used fireworks into garbage cans while they’re still hot.

"When you’re lighting them, make sure you have a bucket of water or a hose on standby," said Fillmore. "[When you’re done] let them sit for a while. If you’re putting them in a trashcan, don’t put them near your house."

Officials are hoping people are safe while having fun shooting off fireworks this Fourth of July.