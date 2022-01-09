Firefighters put out blaze at plastics factory in Wharton County
article
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas - Authorities were called out to a fire at a plastics factory in Wharton County Sunday night.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
Details are limited, so it's unclear how the blaze started, but we know it happened at Nan Ya Plastics across the street from a Buc-ee's between Hwy 59.
Wharton PD confirmed there were no reported injuries and "all personal and employees are safe and accounted for."
FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
Advertisement
No other information was available, as of this writing, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.