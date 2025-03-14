Fire Weather Watch in effect for Houston-area until Saturday

The Brief A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Houston-area from Friday until Saturday. The watch was issued due to critical fire weather conditions, such as strong winds and dry vegetation. Under a Fire Warning Watch, wildfires could rapidly increase in size and intensity, moving quickly across an area.



Much of the Houston area is under a Fire Weather Watch on Friday due to critical fire weather conditions, such as strong winds and dry vegetation.

The watch was issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect from Friday until Saturday.

Fire Weather Watch for Southeast Texas

Local perspective:

The following counties are under a fire weather watch: Walker, San Jacinto, Montgomery, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria, Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, and Coastal Brazoria.

Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph with relative humidity values ranging from 15-25%. There is a Red Flag Warning in the northwest viewing area.

Why you should care:

Under a Fire Warning Watch, wildfires could rapidly increase in size and intensity, moving quickly across an area.

Avoid open flames or sparks, keep vehicles off dry grass and properly discard cigarettes.

What is a Fire Weather Watch?

The National Weather Service states Fire Weather Watches are issued anytime the area has been dry for substantial amount of time or for a shorter period during spring or after fall, the National Fire Danger Rating System is high to extreme, and critical weather conditions such as sustained winds averaging 15 mph or more, relative humidity 25 percent or less, and temperature 75 degrees or greater are expected within the next 48 hours.