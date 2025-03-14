Houston weather: Fire Weather Watch for Friday, warm and breezy

The Brief Fire Weather Danger Friday Showers Possible Saturday Morning Sunny, Windy This Weekend



Warm and breezy weather is expected on Friday with the chance for overnight light showers.

Fire Danger This Weekend:

Houston is under a Fire Weather Watch today through Saturday evening. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph with relative humidity values ranging from 15-25%.

There is a Red Flag Warning in the northwest viewing area. Avoid open flames or sparks, keep vehicles off dry grass and properly discard cigarettes.

Severe Risk East This Weekend:

A cold front will sweep across southeast Texas early Saturday morning. There is the chance for a few showers and in the eastern viewing area we could see a thunderstorm or two.

Right now, not a very small portions of our area is in a 1/5 risk for any severe weather. The showers will quickly move east bringing a widespread severe threat across the southeastern U.S.

Weekend Outlook:

Looking ahead, the weekend forecast appears nice, with highs near 80° and mostly sunny skies. While a slight chance of scattered showers could linger through early Saturday, most areas should remain dry, making it great for more rodeo time.

Allergy Season:

Oak pollen is on the rise and will be an issue for allergy sufferers for the next few weeks. Grass pollen is also likely to rise this week and next.