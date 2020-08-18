Expand / Collapse search

Fire now out at Pasadena Refining Systems

Pasadena
Officials say a fire occurred at Pasadena Refining Systems on Tuesday morning. Crews are on the scene.

PASADENA, Texas - Officials say a fire that occurred at Pasadena Refining Systems is now out.

According to an alert from the company, a fire occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the facility located at 111 Red Bluff Road in Pasadena.

Officials said smoke may be noticeable to the community.

Pasadena Refining Systems said their emergency response team responded, and they were coordinating with local officials.

In an update at 8:12 a.m., officials said the fire was out.

The Washburn tunnel and the roundabout on the Pasadena side remain closed as a precaution. They are working to reopen.