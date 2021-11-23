Fire in Tuscany Kingdom at Texas Renaissance Festival won't stop Celtic Christmas

Despite a kitchen fire in the Kingdom of Tuscany, the Texas Renaissance Festival magic will continue on this weekend.

The fire broke out around midnight on Tuesday, and the Todd Mission Police Department and Fire Department were on scene within 15 minutes of it being reported by Texas Renaissance Festival security.

The crews were able to contain the fire quickly, but the kitchen sustained significant damage. Luckily, no one, including animals, were injured.

The Texas Renaissance Festival believes an electric transformer blew and caused a fire in the area which was exacerbated by a propane tank nearby.

"This incident will not impact the Celtic Christmas festivities this weekend and we are looking forward to festivalgoers experiencing the magic of the festival’s interactive experiences and attractions before the Kingdom gates close," the festival said in a news release. "We will have an update regarding availability of food within the "Kingdom of Tuscany" by Friday, Nov. 26 when we open."

The 47th season of the festival will end with a three-day Celtic Christmas celebration from Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 28. The hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During the Celtic Christmas celebration, the festival is transformed into a winter wonderland with visits from Father Christmas, Mother Christmas, and all the Christmas elves.

