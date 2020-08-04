Texas Renaissance Festival to open Oct. 3 with new pandemic safety procedures

Although nationwide event cancellations have become the norm, the Texas Renaissance Festival is continuing as planned for its 46th year.

The festival, which takes place in Todd Mission, is incorporating new pandemic procedures before opening.

Guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance to control the hundreds of thousands of visitors typically expected.

More than a hundred hand sanitizing stations will be installed in addition to the sinks in restrooms.

All festival staff and vendors will be required to wear face masks, but if there is no state mandate in place, organizers say masks for guests will be suggested but not required. However, the festival is incorporating creative mask contests and “mask break” areas to accommodate guests and encourage face coverings.

The festival opens October 3. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children at https://www.texrenfest.com.