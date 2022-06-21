Expand / Collapse search

Fire extinguished at Oxy Vinyls plant in La Porte, officials say

La Porte
A pump fire was extinguished at the Oxy Vinyls plant in La Porte early Tuesday morning, officials said.

LA PORTE, Texas - A fire was extinguished early Tuesday morning at the Oxy Vinyls plant in La Porte, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

A fire incident occurred shortly after midnight at the plant located at 2400 Miller Cut-off Road in La Porte, according to messages posted by the facility to CAER Online.

The pump fire was extinguished before 4 a.m., and no injuries were reported, according to a CAER message from the facility.

In a message posted around 4 a.m., officials with the facility said fence-line monitoring was being conducted and no VOCs had been detected.

Officials with the facility issued the all-clear for the incident at 5:36 a.m.