Fire at Chinese Consulate in Houston due to classified documents being burned ahead of eviction

Police say a fire that was reported at the Chinese Consulate in Houston Tuesday evening, was the result of classified documents being burned.

The call about a fire at the building located in the 3400 block Montrose came in around 8:20p p.m.

Houston fire and police departments responded to the scene but were not allowed entry into the building.

Because it is a consulate, it falls under Chinese sovereignty allowing them to deny anyone access.

Houston police tell FOX 26 that they were burning classified documents because they are being evicted from the building on Friday at 4 p.m.

When asked why the Chinese Consulate was being evicted, HPD told us to ask the U.S. State Department or President Donald Trump himself.