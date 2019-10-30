Final TEA report suggests Houston ISD should be taken over by the state

article

A final TEA report has suggested that HISD be taken over by the state.

Senator Paul Bettencourt tweeted out on Wednesday that a report by the Texas Education Agency confirms open meeting violations and "disturbing procurement issues."

A copy of that report shows the TEA recommending the district's accreditation status be lowered, a conservator be appointed, and a board of managers be installed to replace the existing Board of Trustees.

Calls to HISD have not been returned.

