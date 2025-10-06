The Brief Local organizations had a caravan around Houston City Hall to bring awareness to human trafficking in the city. Three survivors of human trafficking spoke during a press conference to share their beliefs on why the FIFA World Cup games in Houston could become a target. According to Houston Millennials, 79,000 children are trafficked in Texas every year. Of those, half make their way through the city of Houston.



On Monday morning, organizations in the Houston area gathered outside of Houston City Hall to talk about human trafficking in the city.

Those groups include: Houston Millennials, the YMCA Trafficking Assistance Program and many other local organizations.

What they're saying:

During the press conference held at 10:30 a.m., each victim was given time to speak and share why they believe Houston could become a hot spot.

"Everywhere in the web, everywhere that you see any articles just point that we are the sex trafficking capital, and it’s just mind-boggling to see this," Organizer with Houston Millennials Ivan Sanchez said.

With only 249 days left until the FIFA World Cup kickoff, many are trying to make the public and officials aware before it's too late.

"I was trafficked out of my high school here in Houston, Texas," survivor of human trafficking Angela Williams said. "At that point, I went through over a decade of being exploited all across the country by very high-profile traffickers. My traffickers would target large sporting events like Final Four (and the) Superbowl."