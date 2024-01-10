Good Samaritans pulled a driver from a fiery crash in southwest Houston on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Memorial Heights Drive and Washington Avenue.

Authorities say a vehicle struck two parked cars and then caught on fire.

Good Samaritans jumped into action to call 911 and get the man out of the car.

The Houston Fire Department responds to a fiery crash on Memorial Heights.

The injured driver was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.