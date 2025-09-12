Feral cat in Harris County tests positive for rabies

The Brief A feral cat in the Greenbrook Place area tested positive for rabies. County health officials say the threat to the public at large is low. They are advising residents to keep their pets vaccinated.



Harris County Public Health is notifying residents that a feral cat in the county tested positive for rabies.

County health officials say the risk to the public at large is low, but they encourage community members to exercise caution.

Cat tests positive for rabies

According to HCPH, a feral cat in the Greensbrook Place area of unincorporated northeast Harris County died on Sept. 8 and tested positive for rabies.

Timeline:

Officials say the last known case of rabies in a domestic animal in the county was in 2015 near Tomball.

What you can do:

If you were bitten or scratched by a wild animal in the Greensbrook Place area between Sept. 1 and Sept. 10, you are asked to call (281) 999-3191. You are also asked to call if you have seen any wildlife behaving erratically in that area.

Preventing rabies

Why you should care:

Humans and all warm-blooded animals can contract rabies, a serious and deadly disease that attacks the central nervous system. Humans can contract rabies by being bitten or scratched by an infected animal. Family pets can contract rabies by being bitten by another infected animal.

Big picture view:

Health officials say the five wild animals in Texas that are most likely to carry rabies are bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and coyotes.

This micrograph depicts the histopathologic changes associated with rabies encephalitis prepared using an H&E stain. [Centers for Disease Control]

What you can do:

HCPH is encouraging residents to keep their pets’ vaccinations up to date and avoid all sick or injured animals. They share these tips:

Maintain current rabies vaccinations on all dogs and cats four months of age and older.

Confine all pets or keep them on a leash.

All people, especially children, are warned to avoid all sick or injured animals.

Stray or wild animals, including skunks and bats, should be avoided.

Report all animal bites or scratches that break the skin and any physical contact with bats (with or without a bite) to your area animal control agency.

Report loose animals to your area animal control agency.

Visit https://www.countypets.com/Pet-Clinic to learn about vaccinating your pet through Harris County Pets.