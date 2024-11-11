Fentanyl in schools; Narcan incidents down 75% at Cleveland ISD

Last year, FOX 26 brought you a series of reports about drug issues at Cleveland ISD.

Our investigation began in September 2023 when videos of drug overdoses on campus during the school day began circulating. We learned from the district who confirmed that since the start of school on August 8, there had been 14 "drug-related incidents" at secondary-level campuses. They said that in seven cases, they have called an ambulance to the school because of student drug use, and in three cases, narcan was used.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cleveland ISD holds town hall following several student overdoses

Just after the story aired, another on-campus overdose brought us back out to Cleveland for another report - raising the number or narcan cases to four.

Then, a teacher came forward and told FOX 26 how they think the problem was even worse than the district was letting on.

The district responded by hosting multiple town halls that year addressing the concerns and educating the community about fentanyl.

The district continues to work with local law enforcement and organizations to address the drug problems in the district, and continue to do so today.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

On Sunday, they held an event to educate the community about drugs and the dangers of fentanyl.

"We really want to get the word out about kids that make this choice, because that's what it comes down to is a choice," said Matt Bieniek, Director of Communications for Cleveland ISD.

He says that this year narcan was used in an on-campus overdose once, during the first week of school. But, it hasn't happened since.

He says the district's proactive approach to the issue is likely helping the drug use numbers trend in a positive direction.

Wendell Campbell, Drug Intelligence Officer for Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) was at Sunday's program, and he says Cleveland ISD is ahead of the curve when it comes to drug education.

"That's the main key to staying aware of what the trends are - the new trends and staying on top of it," he said.